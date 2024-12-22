"Strictly really is a family," Tess told viewers. "We're so fortunate to have made such life-long friends and bonds with people that have shared the stage with us."

"On the year that marks our 20th anniversary, we would like to remember the stars of the ballroom that we have dearly loved and lost," said Claudia.

The celebration show then aired a video montage featuring, among others, Lynda Bellingham, Paul Daniels, Dave Myers, Robin Windsor, Len Goodman, Caroline Flack and Bill Turnbull.

Former Strictly professional dancer Karen Hardy, who was partnered with BBC Breakfast legend Bill back in 2005, recalled her time on the show together, saying: "The memories with Bill Turnbull will stay with me forever.

"We had the most phenomenal journey together and I was blessed to have the opportunity to dance with him."

Lisa Riley remembered one of Strictly's brightest stars and former pros, the incomparable Robin.

Robin Windsor and Lisa Riley were partnered up on Strictly in 2012

"Whoever's idea it was to put me and Robin Windsor together needs the biggest trophy of them all, bigger than the Glitterball," she said.

"The best part of me and Robin was just at my house, two cups of tea, gossiping like two besties on the couch together, you know? I miss him very much.

"I know full well that he's up there now, he's dancing a Foxtrot," the actress, who was paired with Robin on the 2012, continued tearfully. "I said it in the eulogy when I read it at his funeral. I said, 'One day we'll dance that Foxtrot again together', and I truly believe that."

A string of stars also paid tribute to Strictly stalwart Len, who was Head Judge on the beloved series from its first series in 2004 until 2016.

"Len the was the most special, he really was," Claudia told the camera. "He was kind, he was twinkly, he was naughty, but more than anything he was so supportive to everybody."

Also remembering Len was his former fellow judge Bruno Tonioli, Tess, radio host and previous It Takes Two presenter Zoe, dancer Aljaz Skorjanec and more.

And, of course, the in memoriam segment remembered series' original host, the iconic Bruce Forsyth.

"They don't make them like Bruce Forsyth anymore," Zoe Ball said. "And you knew how much he loved doing the show. But he'd be proud of the girls [Tess and Claudia]."

Tess Daly and Sir Bruce Forsyth. BBC

Fans who tuned in for the anniversary show were moved by the tributes, sharing their emotional reactions on social media.

"I didn't expect this Strictly doc to make me cry so much," one person wrote on X.

"Gosh, that was a bit of an emotional tribute to the stars and dancers that are no longer with us," another said. "It's either hay fever or I'm not crying. You are."

"Memorials section of Strictly had me in floods of tears I've not cried like that in a long time," a third said. "Strictly has been such a light in the darkness for me it’s been there through the hardest times of my life and i could never be more thankful to have grown up with the most magical show on the earth tonight’s special had me in tears the whole show." (sic)

Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years is available to catch up now on BBC iPlayer. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special airs Christmas Day at 3:55pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

