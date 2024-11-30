"It's just like having a little chip and you're waiting for that cut to then eventually break," she told Johannes. "Us coming in the studio and working so hard, it is tough to know that, every week, that might not be enough."

As she headed to the dance floor, Montell explained she'd be "taking inspiration" from character Celie to find her "inner strength" - and that she did!

Montell Douglas. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Once their dance came to an end, the audience were on their feet to applaud an emotional Montell ahead of the judges' feedback.

"You had some incredible moments," Craig Revel Horwood told Montell. "I particularly loved the bust out section where you did that hinged back bend. I love that. There were some beautiful moments."

Motsi Mabuse also had nothing but praise, celebrating Montell's hand movements during the Rumba while noting that it can be "difficult" to do.

"That was a very lovely Rumba," head judge Shirley Ballas told the pair, while Anton Du Beke added: "I was having a bit of inner turmoil watching you dance because I could see what was going on and I decided that you were making a choice and you made a choice for the stillness.

"I like stillness. It is difficult to do with all the flashing about because it creates an emotion. I thought that was an incredibly powerful, emotional performance, which is what this story is."

Scoring a respectable 32 points, the pair could be seen getting emotional in the Clauditorium following their performance.

Viewers will have the decision to vote for their favourite performances once the show is over!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 1st December at 7:20pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.