Katie McGlynn says the late Caroline Flack is her Strictly inspiration

It’s almost Strictly Come Dancing time and, after last year’s shortened edition, excitement to see the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up take to the dance floor is at an all-time high.

One contestant is actress Katie McGlynn, who is best known for her role as Sinead Tinker in Corrie but who has recently joined Hollyoaks as mysterious newcomer Becky Quentin.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Katie revealed who her Strictly inspiration is ahead of the competition.

“I think Caroline Flack was just incredible,” she said. “If you watched her journey, throughout it she was just insanely amazing.”

Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox.

Flack went on to win the competition when she took place in 2014, so taking inspiration from the late Love Island host going in is probably a smart move from Katie, who recently clarified a minor Strictly mishap after suffering an injury on set.

As well as Caroline, Katie is also looking to her soap colleagues for inspiration, “All my friends have been brilliant in it so far. Lisa Riley is incredible when she did the box flips.”

She added: “I love the stories where they’re not dancers and they do actually learn and then, you know, be the underdog throughout the whole series and then they kind of pull it all together near the end. I’m going to be the underdog because I don’t want to do it.

“But I’ll hope that I can actually learn and for it to be a nice journey and a positive journey. And I hope I get to learn how to dance.”

Strictly starts Saturday 18th September at 7:45pm on BBC One.