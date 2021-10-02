Strictly star Faye Tozer backs John Whaite and Johannes Radebe to win

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Faye Tozer has tipped Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe to win the BBC One show’s 2021 series, adding that she’s “so proud” of their journey so far.

The singer, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing with Giovanni Pernice in 2018, spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of her tour with Steps later this year and her stint as Lina in the Singin’ in the Rain 2022 UK tour.

When asked which couple from the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up is her favourite, Faye said: “I’m a bit Team Johannes, you see? They did such a lovely job.

“I’m obviously really excited. Johannes is a friend and I’m so proud that he has taken on the chance to do an all-male couple.

“I think it’s a really, really big challenge but I think the choreography they did on Saturday was just so classy, so strong and I think it’s really important and he wants to show himself in that sort of light.

“I’m so proud of those guys. So first of all I’m Team Johannes this year – but there are so many really great dancers though as well.”

John and Johannes made Strictly history this year by competing as the show’s very first all-male couple, making their competition debut with a Tango to New Order’s Blue Monday last weekend.

As for other couples Faye is rooting for, she added that she’s also a fan of Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, as well as her former professional partner Giovanni and his celebrity contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis.

“I think Adam Peaty was a massive surprise and I think they’ll have a lot of big fans out there because he did so brilliantly. He’s definitely a natural dancer – he was lovely to watch.”

“Of course, my partner Giovanni and his lovely partner. I thought she is absolutely glorious to watch – she just lights up the screen, just her energy is just wonderful. So I think they’ve got a great journey ahead of them too.”

Tickets are now available for both the 2022 Singin’ In The Rain tour, which begins in March, and the Steps UK tour, which begins in November 2021.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:45pm. The results show airs Sunday at 7:05pm.