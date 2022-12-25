Actress Alexandra Mardell and her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington were confirmed as this year's champs after wowing the judging panel, including Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Following a whimsical festive episode, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special champions for 2022 were revealed.

The Christmas Day special saw the six celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 line-up taking to the dance floor alongside their professional dance partners.

One by one, they each performed their routines, as the judges scored them on their performances. But it was Mardell who really impressed with her Quickstep to 'Sleigh Ride' by The Ronettes.

Following the performances, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced Alexandra and Kai as the Christmas champions before presenting them with the sought-after Strictly Silver Star trophy.

"I am so shocked, I cannot thank you enough. I’m so happy about that, I did that for you [Kai] as well, I can’t believe it," Mardell said following her win.

Alexandra Mardell and Kai Widdrington BBC/Guy Levy

The Christmas special started with a group routine to a festive medley of Let It Snow, The Nutcracker Suite and Santa Claus is Coming to Town, featuring the celebrities and their professional partners.

Each couple then took to the dance floor to perform their individual seasonal routines.

Once all couples had danced, the studio audience voted for their favourite and their votes were combined with the judges' scores to decide the winner.

The final sprinkling of glitter was a special musical performance from none other than former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Bruno Tonioli, who sang his version of Don’t Leave Me This Way by The Communards, accompanied by professional dancers Dianne Buswell, Cameron Lombard, Nikita Kuzmin, Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer and Lauren Oakley.

