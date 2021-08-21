Strictly pro Amy Dowden would consider judging but isn’t ready to hang up dance shoes quite yet
Amy Dowden wants to follow in Anton Du Beke's footsteps and become a judge.
Professional dancer Amy Dowden has been one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals for four years now, after joining the BBC One dance show back in 2017.
She’ll return to the ballroom for the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing, which will take place later this year, and she’s expected to be paired with one of the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.
But Amy has also considered judging on the show like former pro dancer Anton Du Beke, who will replace Bruno Tonioli as a judge this year.
Asked whether she’d consider doing the same, Amy tells RadioTimes.com, “Yeah, absolutely. I’m not ready to hang up my shoes yet but absolutely. I judge competitions in the dance world, obviously not Strictly, so yeah I would love to in many years.”
For now, Amy has her eye on the Glitterball, which she plans to lift this year, gushing: “Fifth time lucky!”
Amy reached the final with CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual in 2019, and last year, she was partnered with JJ Chalmers, but they only made it to Week Seven.
So, has she got any tricks up her sleeves this year?
The dancer isn’t sure on the strategy for this year, but she insists: “You’ve got to base your choreography and your style around your partner and what their best at and bring the best out in them! ”
We wish you the best of luck, Amy!