Strictly Come Dancing confirms Dani Dyer replacement - and it's another Love Island winner
The actress is no stranger to the dancefloor...
The BBC has confirmed that Amber Davies will be joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up, replacing Dani Dyer who was forced to withdraw due to an injury.
Amber, who has carved out a career across the West End, will make her debut on the first live show of the series, and will be dancing with Nikita Kuzmin.
The actress rose to fame on Love Island in 2017, which she won alongside former partner Kem Cetinay. Since then, she has pursued a professional acting career, with lead roles in Pretty Woman, 9 to 5: The Musical and The Great Gatsby.
She was recently confirmed to be leading the Legally Blonde UK tour as Elle Woods.
On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Amber said: "This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life. I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.
"I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud."
She and Nikita will dance a waltz during tomorrow night's first live show.
The actress took part in Dancing on Ice last year, and told RadioTimes.com she "had to throw [her] dance training out the window a little bit" when training for the programme.
She said: "[With] dancing you have to keep your legs straight, you have to be up tight. With skating, it's all bent knees. I need to have 'bend your knees' on Simon's forehead because I'm so upright all the time. So it's swings and roundabouts really. Being on ice, it's a different ballgame."
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 27th September.
Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.