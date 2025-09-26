The actress rose to fame on Love Island in 2017, which she won alongside former partner Kem Cetinay. Since then, she has pursued a professional acting career, with lead roles in Pretty Woman, 9 to 5: The Musical and The Great Gatsby.

She was recently confirmed to be leading the Legally Blonde UK tour as Elle Woods.

Amber Davies. BBC

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Amber said: "This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life. I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

"I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud."

She and Nikita will dance a waltz during tomorrow night's first live show.

The actress took part in Dancing on Ice last year, and told RadioTimes.com she "had to throw [her] dance training out the window a little bit" when training for the programme.

She said: "[With] dancing you have to keep your legs straight, you have to be up tight. With skating, it's all bent knees. I need to have 'bend your knees' on Simon's forehead because I'm so upright all the time. So it's swings and roundabouts really. Being on ice, it's a different ballgame."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 27th September.

