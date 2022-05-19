Instead, former Strictly professional dancer Anton Du Beke is set to take up residency on the judging panel after his successful stint as a judge for the 2021 season, while regulars Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will all be returning.

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed its 2022 judging line-up, confirming that Bruno Tonioli will not be returning to the show this year.

“Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news. Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I’m utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge," Anton said.

"And I get to make the final again - now I know how Giovanni feels!”

Craig added: “I am beyond thrilled to be returning to Strictly, I can’t believe it will be my 20th series! It’s going to be Fab-u-lous!”

Motsi said: “Last year’s series of Strictly was one of the highlights of my career, it has had such a real impact which has been incredible to witness. I am so proud to be a part of this show and I am so looking forward to returning for my fourth series!”

Shirley added: “Being a judge on Strictly is such a joy and honour for me, and I can’t wait to be back at the studio waving my paddle."

She continued: "Every year the wonderful production team surpass themselves and I know they have some brilliant plans in store for 2022. I’m so excited to get started.”

Bruno has been absent from the show since the start of the pandemic, with travel restrictions previously meaning he had to choose between Strictly in the UK and Dancing with the Stars in the US.

Anton, who has been on the show since its first season in 2004 and was a professional dancer for 18 seasons, took his place on Strictly in 2021 alongside Motsi, Craig and Shirley.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will also welcome back hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The BBC has confirmed that further plans for the 2022 series will be announced in due course.

In the meantime, check out which Strictly professionals will be returning to the dancefloor in 2022.

