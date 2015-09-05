Twitter: @MrPeterAndre

Famous for: When it comes to Peter Andre, the first thing that springs to mind for most is those moves in his 1996 video for Mysterious Girl. What do you mean you want to watch it again? Oh, go on then.

Brilliant stuff. He may even be this year's 'Snake Hips'.

This isn't Andre's first taste of reality TV. In 2004 he took part in the third series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (and has guest-appeared on the show since) placing third behind Jennie Bond and champion Kerry Katona. Andre has also participated in various fly-on-the-wall series including ITV2's Katie & Peter with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Since 2013 he's been hosting property show Peter Andre's 60 Minute Makeover and in August signed to Warner Music with a new album due for release this October.

Andre already appears to be quite at home on Strictly, having struck up an unlikely bromance with Daniel O'Donnell on the first day of pre-show filming.

