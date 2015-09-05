Twitter: @JayMcGuiness

Famous for: Knowing how to get up from an All Time Low and staying Gold Forever as a member of UK-based boyband, The Wanted. Jay, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes decided to go on hiatus in January 2014, leaving them free to pursue other dreams.

He's not the first of the boys to pop up on TV screens this year, though: Tom Parker competed on Celebrity MasterChef:

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ggzxInyzVE

Jay's got a bit of a dance background – and no, it's not confined to the stereotypical boyband stepping up off a stool for a key change stride a la Westlife. He actually attended a dance school in his early teens, dabbling in contemporary and hip hop dancing.

He's got some ballroom experience too, having performed on both Dancing With The Stars and Strictly with The Wanted.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=id5fGKgprWo