Strictly Come Dancing 2014: How Twitter reacted to the semi-finals
A perfect 40 for Caroline, a 'spicy-hot' salsa and a low score for Jake...
Following the shock elimination of favourite Pixie Lott last week, the remaining five couples had to dance two full routines for the first time.
Jake Wood and Janette Manrara disappointed judges and came bottom of the leaderboard in Strictly Come Dancing's semi-final on Saturday night, with an overall score of 61.
Jake was criticised for too much hip action during his cha-cha-cha and Craig commented it was “a bit drunken and unruly”. It scored them a 30 – the joint lowest score of the night, along with Simon and Kristina’s samba. Their second routine, a Viennese waltz to ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ won them a slightly higher score of 31.
At the other end of the leaderboard, Caroline got the first maximum score of the series with her partner Pasha Kovalev, and landed the top spot in the leaderboard with their foxtrot and "spicy-hot" salsa.
So here's a round-up of the best Twitter reactions to the semi-final...
More like this
"You got 40!" "No YOU got 40!"