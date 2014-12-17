First up they'll perform routines inspired by the likes of Elvis Presley and Queen before reviving popular performances from the past series. Caroline Flack will be back in her Istanbul bazaar and Frankie is set to channel West Side Story while Simon Webbe will be reprising his Blackpool Argentine Tango and Mark Wright is poised to perform his week five Samba once again.

You'll have to wait until Saturday night to find out which performances the judges want a repeat of. Len, Darcey, Bruno and Craig are a secretive bunch...

SHOWDANCE

More like this

Caroline and Pasha will be performing their Showdance to Beverly Knight’s version of Angels.

Frankie and Kevin will be performing their Showdance to Get Happy by Judy Garland.

Mark and Karen will be performing their Showdance to Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen.

Simon and Kristina will be performing their Showdance to A Little Less Conversation by Elvis Presley.

CONTESTANTS' FAVOURITE

Caroline and Pasha will be performing their Charleston to Istanbul (Not Constantinople), from Around the World Week.

Frankie and Kevin will be performing their West Side Story inspired Paso Doble from Movie Week.

Mark and Karen will be performing their Samba to That’s The Way I Like It from Week Five.

Simon and Kristina will be performing their Argentine Tango to Roxanne from Blackpool Week.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing concludes on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1