"It's a struggle for me. I'm stiff," he told us at the launch of the Saturday night show earlier this week.

He's also struggling to get his head around the live aspect of the show, and hoping that a few sneaky pints might help him calm his nerves...

"Is it okay to have a couple of drinks? That’s the only way I’ll dance at a party, is when I’ve had a couple, so maybe it’s the same here but I don’t know if we are allowed..." he pondered.

We think a quick pre-Strictly trip to the pub is unlikely to go down well with the professional dancers. Or the judges. Or the BBC, come to that. So it seems like Wright will have to come up with another method for letting go of his inhibitions.

"I’ve been watching Wolf of Wall Street,” he says punching his chest like Matthew McConnaughey does in the film (see video below if you don't know what we are talking about). “I actually don’t know how I’m going to control those nerves... I’m going to look into different techniques.”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaNTcfOMSx8

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Sunday at 8:00pm on BBC1