Last night's show saw hosts Sir Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly welcome the remaining five couples to perform two dance routines, a ballroom and a Latin dance. The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Patrick Robinson, the actor who plays Ash in Casualty, and his partner Anya Garnis faced Sunday night’s dance off for the third time, alongside Natalie Gumede and Artem Chigvintsev who were in the bottom two for the first time this series.

Both couples performed one of their routines again. Patrick and Anya performed their Waltz to the Righteous Brothers ‘Unchained Melody’ and Natalie and Artem performed their Argentine Tango to ‘Montserrat’ by Bajofondo.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts with Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood all choosing to save Natalie and Artem. Head judge Len said that he agreed with his fellow judges and would also have saved the couple.

Patrick said of his time on the show: “I’ve had an incredible journey, an incredible time, what an experience. Anya Garnis is just an incredible dancer, an incredible choreographer.

“My highlight really may be a surprise, but being in the training room was the place I had the most fun and the most hard work, so being here was just the icing on the cake.”

Anya added: “You surprised me, you delivered week after week, but more than anything you inspired me so much. I couldn’t have done it without you. I think from my heart that you are a true artist, thank you for your hard work.”

Sunday’s results show saw performances from the magician Dynamo and Celine Dion who performed her single Breakaway.

The grand final will be on Saturday 21st December at 6.30pm on BBC One with The Strictly 2013 winner revealed in the second show of the evening at 8.40pm.

