Alan Rickman's rich intonations have inspired many a Rickman-off over the years. But when the Harry Potter actor appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show recently, any fans anticipating an auditory treat courtesy of his dulcet tones were left disappointed.

Advertisement

Instead, something even better happened. Turning up on set with two helium-filled balloons, Rickman explained to his host that he'd caught wind of the most famous Rickman-off of them all – Fallon's contest with serial impersonator Benedict Cumberbatch.