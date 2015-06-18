Alan Rickman's rich intonations have inspired many a Rickman-off over the years. But when the Harry Potter actor appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show recently, any fans anticipating an auditory treat courtesy of his dulcet tones were left disappointed.

Instead, something even better happened. Turning up on set with two helium-filled balloons, Rickman explained to his host that he'd caught wind of the most famous Rickman-off of them all – Fallon's contest with serial impersonator Benedict Cumberbatch.

"Apparently these are the Jimmy Fallon truth-telling machines," he said, handing over one balloon, "so I just want to know what you have to say about that. Breath it in, speak the truth."

Fallon obliged, but Rickman couldn't resist having a go himself. Ever wanted to hear that velvety voice transformed into a high-pitched squeak? Look no further...

