Jamie and Jimmy's fifth series will star a dozen famous faces who will each have their chance to choose a recipe. In previous series we've seen Orlando Bloom select a Moroccan Tagine and Hugh Bonneville go for Pad Thai.

Besides Hamill, we'll also get a chance to see Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler, Penny Dreadful's Josh Hartnett, and yet another Star Wars actor: Warwick Davies.

The guest list covers everyone from Hollywood legends to British TV royalty. Other stars who are getting ready to put on the chef's hat include Simon Pegg, Joanna Lumley, Greg Davis, Johnny Vegas, Craig David and actor/presenter couple Chris and Dawn O'Porter (they only count as one celeb combined).