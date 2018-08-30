Solomon also called it "the meanest thing I've ever seen" as she tweeted the cover out to her followers, who were quick to support the Loose Women panellist and hit out at the magazine.

Following the backlash, Now released a statement that read: "The story featured in this week's issue of Now magazine regarding Stacey Solomon was written on the basis of social media comments about Stacey and is not the opinion of Now magazine.

"We do not encourage or condone bullying in any form. We apologise to Stacey for any distress our story may have caused."

Speaking on Thursday's Loose Women, Solomon said: "It’s really funny because lots of people say, 'It’s the industry you’re in and you need to grow a thick skin and get used to it', and most of the time I work really really hard on who I am as a person and how I feel towards myself and how I accept who I am.

"I think the saddest part of it is initially, yes, it’s hurtful – I’m a human being," she added. "But actually the bigger picture is far more sinister.

"Inside this publication it went on to tell people how to get a revenge body, as if your body is the cause of all your issues. It then went on to talk about me and the way I promote body confidence and said that that was boring and people have had enough of it. That is the saddest part of this whole fiasco – these publications are tearing women down and giving them no hope whatsoever in being able to love themselves and be secure in themselves."

On Twitter, Solomon also published a further statement, saying that "the best thing to come out of this... is that thousands of people disagree with this awful, bullying, insecure pushing, journalism and won't stand for it."