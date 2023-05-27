The show was originally set to be led by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams, but Williams has now announced that, due to health reasons, he will not be able to co-presenting.

Popular BBC wildlife programme Springwatch is set to return to BBC Two on Monday, but sadly one of the show's presenting team has announced they will no longer be able to take part this season.

Williams revealed the new to fans on Twitter, saying: "Unfortunately I can’t co-present @BBCSpringwatch this year. I had a stent inserted in April, which released a clot, that, this week, caused an embolysm!

"My demise has been greatly exaggerated; thanks to brilliant friends, wonderful family & the excellent @NHS. Go Megan & team SW!"

Earlier this year the BBC announced that it would not be going forward with further years' iterations of Autumnwatch, saying that it would be focussing its "resources on content that has the highest impact".

Read more:

The broadcaster said in a statement: "These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact.

"Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.

"We are incredibly proud of the Watches and would like to thank the presenters and production team who will continue on Springwatch when it returns in May for three weeks, and Winterwatch when it returns next year for one week, reduced from two weeks."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Last year Packham revealed the most common complaints he and the other Watch presenters get in relation to the programmes, revealing it largely has to do with their pronunciation of place names.

He said: "There is one other thing I should have noted for the programme and that is our often dreadful mispronunciation of Scottish, Welsh and Irish districts but we do our best. Michaela tries a lot harder than I do, and of course we've got Iolo there and he always gets them right.

More like this

"So you know, at least one member of the team has the correct vernacular to satisfy the UK audience."

Springwatch returns on BBC Two on Monday 29th of May at 7:30pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.