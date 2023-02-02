The series has been on the air since 2006 following the success of parent show Springwatch, with a presenting team consisting of Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke.

The BBC has cancelled seasonal nature programme Autumnwatch as the the broadcaster aims to "focus our resources on content that has the highest impact".

A statement (via The Telegraph) said: "These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact.

"Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences."

The statement continued: "We are incredibly proud of the Watches and would like to thank the presenters and production team who will continue on Springwatch when it returns in May for three weeks, and Winterwatch when it returns next year for one week, reduced from two weeks."

Dozens of viewers have already taken to Twitter to voice their disappointment at the news, with users describing it as "sad", "unacceptable", "appalling" and "a tragedy".

A fan said that Autumnwatch was "one of the few programmes that I genuinely enjoy watching", while another described it as a "stupendously joyful" programme.

On the other end of the spectrum, Tim Bonner of the Countryside Alliance, said: "The BBC covers many rural issues well and produces lots of good countryside content, but there have been concerns about Autumnwatch’s unrealistic and anthropomorphic approach for many years."

Springwatch returns to the BBC in May. Check out more of our Factual coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

