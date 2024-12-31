Known for her signature brand of dancefloor fillers, Sophie will be performing all of her hits to a crowd who applied for tickets.

But if you missed the chance to be there, then don't worry! The whole performance will be shown on BBC One for all to enjoy.

Sophie's had a phenomenal year, with her iconic song Murder on the Dancefloor reentering charts thanks to a certain someone's naked dance to it in smash-hit film of the year Saltburn in late 2023.

She also has performed in the US and Australia supporting Nile Rodgers and Take That, as well as taking to the stage at Glastonbury.

So, what better way to celebrate than with one big party to round off the year and welcome in the new one?

Read on for all you need to know about Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s New Year's Eve Disco.

What time is Sophie Ellis-Bextor's New Year's Eve Disco on?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's New Year's Eve Disco will air on BBC One on 31st December from 11:30pm.

The show will take a short break at midnight while the BBC airs the fireworks from London, and then will resume at 12:10am and will air until 12:45am.

If you want even more music after it, Coldplay's Glastonbury set will follow directly after.

Who are Sophie Ellis-Bextor's New Year's Eve Disco special guests?

Viewers will be pleased to know Sophie will be joined by some very special guests for her New Year's Eve performance.

Sophie will be joined on stage with Jessie Ware, Scissor Sisters' frontman Jake Shears, The Last Dinner Party's Emily Roberts and the MDL Singers.

Last year, Rick Astley brought out Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan and The House Gospel Choir to perform with him, so we can expect similarly exciting names.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said of her upcoming show: "I always love a party, and I immediately think of sparkles, singing and dancing for a New Year’s Eve celebration, and that’s what I’ll be bringing with me for my BBC One performance this New Year!

"The band and I can’t wait, and we have some special surprises planned.

"I’m so honoured to have been asked to bid a fond farewell to 2024 with you all, and to welcome in an exciting 2025 together. Get your disco shoes ready! I’ll be wearing mine…"

Jonathan Rothery, head of popular music TV at the BBC, added: "BBC Music and BBC One have a long-standing tradition of bringing the biggest stars in pop to audiences on New Year’s Eve.

"We’re thrilled that Sophie Ellis-Bextor, joined by some surprise guests, will be taking us into 2025, rounding off her already hugely successful year."

