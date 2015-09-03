Just ask these five couples who had A-list (and even royal) visitors arrive during their special day...

Gary Barlow

Emily Alcorn campaigned for a whole year to get Take That's Gary Barlow to best friend Louise Francis's wedding. There was a lot of Twitter hash tag action with Barlow even admitting he'd spotted signs with "#getgary2louswedding" while performing. And it worked. He arrived singing A Million Love Songs to the bride's utter amazement. On her seating plan? No. But probably the most welcome unexpected guest of all time. The footage even appeared in BBC's recent When Corden Met Barlow and Lou told us all about how it felt.

Conan O'Brien

Twitter is seemingly the place to go to attract stars to your wedding. A friend of couple Wes and Victoria Hoffman is said to have tweeted the US chat show host all day inviting him to the Atlanta-based wedding. O'Brien was filming nearby and so stopped by and had pictures with the wedding party.

Robert Pattinson AND Danny O'Donoghue

Why have one celebrity wedding guest when you can have two? That's what happened to newlyweds Sarah and Tom Lenihan whose nuptials were crashed by a pair of famous visitors when actor Robert Pattinson and The Script's Danny O'Donoghue found themselves in the same Belfast hotel. The bride, groom, and their wedding guests made sure to get plenty of photos....

That moment when Robert Pattinson featured in my wedding video. Weirdly Danny from the Script also crashed this same wedding. #rpats #weddingcrasher #robertpattinson Posted by Show and Tell on Sunday, 30 August 2015

... but it looks like someone didn't get the dress code memo:

John Travolta

Actor John Travolta popped up at a wedding in Georgia. The bride and groom met the actor the night before their nuptials and invited him along. Not technically crashing as they'd asked him to pop by, but given he went for the t-shirt and cap look, he doesn't exactly blend in.

Queen Elizabeth II

It's said that many people write to the royal family inviting them to their wedding. The likelihood of them turning up seems slim (having a pud on hold for them is probably taking it too far). But one couple hit the jackpot and the Queen stopped by. Said to have been in the room next door at the Manchester Town Hall as part of the Jubilee tour, Queen Elizabeth II dropped in to wish John and Frances Canning good luck on their big day. The groom told the Sun: “If we can have half as many happy days together as the Queen and Prince Philip then we will be blessed.”

Usain Bolt

Blink and you miss him, Olympic champion Usain Bolt stopped by a wedding in Paris to pose with the happy couple. The ultimate moment to pull the Usain Bolt pose of course. The athlete shared the snap on his Instagram page.