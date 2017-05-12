https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23ZG6HJVKuQ?ecver=1

“I am thrilled that the Radio Times readers have voted CONGRATULATIONS their favourite Eurovision song”, Sir Cliff Richard told RadioTimes.com. “Having lost the Song Contest, I am particularly pleased that it finally did win something!”

Who is representing the UK at Eurovision 2017?

More like this

The singer, who went on to have enormous chart success with the track, expressed his love for songwriters Bill Martin and Phil Coulter’s pop composition.

“What a privilege to have recorded a song that will be used to celebrate births, birthdays, and weddings. It was even played for me when I received my Knighthood. My thanks to you all. Love ya!”

1972 entrants The New Seekers came third in the poll with Beg, Steal or Borrow nabbing 7%, while the UK’s 1997 Eurovision winner, Love Shine a Light came fourth, and Nicki French’s Play That Song Again (2000) took fifth place.

Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Gina G’s 1990s Eurovision favourite Ooh Ah! Just a Little Bit was sixth, while Michael Ball’s 1992 runner up One Step Out of Time finished seventh.

The Brotherhood of Man’s Save Your Kisses for Me, Power to All Our Friends (another Sir Cliff offering) and Sandie Shaw’s 1967 winner Puppet on A String rounded out the top ten.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will air on BBC1 on Saturday May 13th at 8pm. You can tune in on BBC Radio 2 with Ken Bruce from 8pm too