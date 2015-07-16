“He can’t sing. How can he judge other singers?” Sinitta had told Closer magazine, adding: “I think Simon and Nick are good mates though, so he chose to have a pal on the panel.”

The mood online was that the So Macho singer had ‘slammed’ the new judge, but she says the reaction has all been rather overblown.

“So everyone is exaggerating and saying I slammed Nick Grimshaw. I merely made a few intelligent observations and complimented him,” she tweeted.

“I actually said I thought Simon Cowell would have fun with Nick Grimshaw, so what’s all the fuss about?! He is obviously a connoisseur of pop!”

Of course, Sinitta has never made a secret of the fact she’d like a permanent spot on the panel and told Closer she “won’t stop begging”.

“My kids often bug me for things and won’t stop until I give in, so that’s the tactic I’m using.”

But it seems for now Sinitta will have to content herself with picking another outrageous outfit for Judges' Houses as Grimmers is proving to be a popular judge. Insiders told us that “Nick is very like David Walliams – very, very funny. He’s good in that he’ll make jokes like Walliams does – sending up Simon but in a comical way.

“Obviously the David and Simon dynamic does work quite well on BGT – maybe Simon’s looking for something similar.”

X Factor auditions are currently taking place in front of the judges at London’s SSE Arena in Wembley.