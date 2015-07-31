On arrival, Cowell took him for a spin in a buggy. The 17-month-old was sporting a matching outfit to his dad, and seemed eager to get behind the wheel. Fellow judges Rita and Cheryl turned paparazzi, the latter sharing this picture of the father/son duo on her Instagram page, describing Eric as Cowell's "mini me".

Throughout the day, Eric certainly seemed to be enjoying the music, bouncing along and nodding his head to the tunes. Armed with a pack of Tic Tacs he proved to have pretty good rhythm, offering his own percussion from the sidelines.

Eric made a couple of bids for the judges’ desk, clearly wanting to get a peek at what his dad was up to. Mum Lauren Silverman and a producer were quick on their feet to swoop and and snatch him out of camera shot. Although no one would mind a guest appearance from the boss’s son, right? They’re always talking about a fifth judge…

More like this

In fact, the young tot did eventually get a chance to hang out at the judges’ desk, with Cowell reading to Eric in one of the brief breaks between the auditions. Mr Nasty? Pah.

The X Factor returns to ITV soon

Advertisement

For more head to www.radiotimes.com/programme/b-va6gfz/the-x-factor/