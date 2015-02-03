“Simon was under for a few minutes,” a source close to the show told RadioTimes.com, after the hypnotic dog did his thing during auditions in Manchester. Cowell was said to be “slumped” in his chair “trance-like” while the other judges – Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon – looked on.

How the dog managed the trick is a secret being kept close to his fluffy chest, and whether he and his female owner make it to the live shows is also under wraps for now. But we do know Cowell loves an exciting animal act – it may all depend on whether he holds a grudge after his hypnotic humiliation...

Britain’s got Talent returns later this year