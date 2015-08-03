Simon Cowell can barely keep a straight face in new X Factor TV ad
And yes, that is Louis Walsh cleaning the floor at the end
Simon Cowell's Mr Nasty mask has slipped once again as he can barely keep a straight face in the brand new X Factor trailer.
The TV ad pokes fun at the show's format, suggesting the judges are all robots and that they manufacture pop stars in a secret lab. Nick Grimshaw is dishing out Louis Walsh's famous catchphrases as he's been given 'last year's chip' and there's a room of Cheryl robots – Chez-Bots if you will – ready to dish out the necessary emotional reaction: tears, empathy, mocking Simon...
But it's Cowell's inability to get through his lines that tells us the most about this year's series: it's going to be a whole lot of fun. And if we were in any doubt, look out for Mr Walsh returning to clean the floor at the end...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23pOX0-apB4
The advert will air for the first time on ITV tonight at 7:30pm. The X Factor returns this Autumn.
