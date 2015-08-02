There's one for every judging occasion, including a Bot that says "I know exactly what you’re going through pet" over and over again. All they need is another one that rolls its eyes at Simon Cowell and they're good to go.

Elsewhere, new judge Nick Grimshaw actually is Louis Walsh as he's accidentally been fitted with a chip that means he just repeats the phrases "you look like a popstar" and "you sound like a popstar" continually. Presumably there's a default button that makes him blurt out a panicky "I'm taking it to deadlock", too. If you're going to do Walsh, you've got to do it properly.

Meanwhile, new judge Rita Ora has been sent to 'contestant feedback training' and Mr Cowell has already decided who this year's winners are: his dogs Squiddly and Diddly.

Squiddly and Diddly are seen performing You Raise Me Up and are going to be more popular than One Direction apparently. Well, look at Britain's Got Talent: don't underestimate the hounds.

It's the first advert ahead of this year's upcoming twelfth series and will air at 7:30pm tonight on ITV.

The X Factor returns this Autumn on ITV

