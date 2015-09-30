Cowell has already promised "surprises" are coming, as rumours continue to fly that Louis Walsh will return in some sort of 'fifth judge' role for at least some of the live shows.

There were definitely some fans who would welcome Walsh back with open arms...

@SimonCowell not going to lie I haven't got into the show! I miss Louis Walsh! — Stacey (@journostacey) September 25, 2015

... But others were focussed on more pressing issues, such as Cowell's beard

Plenty are keen to see more from young crooner Nathanael, who we got a peek of at Boot Camp

There's some 'mild' interest in seeing former champs Little Mix return to perform...

And Nick Jonas...

And Fifth Harmony...

However, as well as suggestions for future guest acts, there were some genuinely useful tweets for Mr Cowell to think about.

Getting rid of the themes seems like an easy change and would enable singers to show off their own styles:

And why not bring Lou Lou back with his own wildcard category? Putting aside the fact that there's probably simply not the time - this year's live shows are only seven weeks long after all - there are plenty of singers that have been sent packing who've already gained fan backing online, so the support would be there.

We'd get Walsh's catchphrases all over again. And imagine if he then turned out to be the winning judge? The smug face would be simply priceless.

@SimonCowell Get Louis back. Let him mentor a mixed category of who have been turned away. — josh stocks (@UtdStocks) September 25, 2015

The X Factor continues Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV