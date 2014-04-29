Cowell's company has teamed up with SFX Entertainment, Inc and T-Mobile US to bring together a project that Cowell says he's been developing for a while.

The show will revolve around the "booming electronic music culture", showcasing fresh new DJ and producer talent as well as creative event production skills.

"Bringing Electronic Music Culture (EMC) to the world is our goal," says Robert FX Sillerman, Chairman & CEO of SFX Entertainment, Inc - the largest global producer of live events and digital entertainment in the electronic music market.

Their involvement is a "game-changer" says Cowell, adding that SFX offers the show the right access to up-and-coming DJs.

Kelly Belledegrun, Senior Syco Producer added, “This show will represent a visual and musical revolution and we can't wait to showcase this to the world with our exciting new partners."

Details of when and whether a UK TV audience will be able to see the show remain unclear, although Syco insiders promise "more details in the future". Judging by Cowell's success in the past with talent formats like Got Talent and X Factor, this could certainly be one to look out for.

