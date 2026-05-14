The Eurovision 2026 final is fast approaching where the remaining 25 countries will get one last chance to sing their hearts out in the hope of winning.

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Hoping to walk away triumphant is Armenia's entry, Simón. But does he have what it takes to make history and secure the country its first win?

Armenia has made it to the grand final 15 times but are yet to win and host the competition. The closest they've gotten was in 2008 and 2014 where they finished fourth both times. Let's hope Simón can change that.

But just who is Simón? Here's everything you need to know about the Armenian singer ahead of his performance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

Who is Armenia Eurovision 2026 entry Simón?

Simón representing Armenia at Eurovision 2026. Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Simón, real name Simon Hovhannisyan, is a singer-songwriter and dancer who previously studied economics at university before swapping professions and entering the music industry in 2025.

Last year, Simón competed on the Armenian music entertainment show Depi Evratesil, which was used to select the country's Eurovision representative, finishing as a runner up.

This year he won the Revelation of the Year category at the Khazer Armenian Music Awards, organised by the Armenian National Music Academy, before being selected internally to enter Eurovision.

How old is Simón?

Singer Simón is 31 years old.

What nationality is Simón?

Simón is Armenian and is from the town and urban municipal Hrazdan in Armenia.

What has Simón said about representing Armenia at Eurovision 2026?

Speaking of representing his country, Simón said: "For many years, I dreamed of performing on the big stage at the Eurovision Song Contest, and today my dream has finally come true.

"This moment is the result of years of hard work and unwavering belief. I hope my song inspires a sense of freedom, fills you with energy, and reminds you that sometimes, achieving your dreams only takes one brave step out of your comfort zone."

What is Armenia's Eurovision 2026 song called?

Simón will be performing the high energy English language song Paloma Rumba, that was written by David Tserunyan, Eva Voskanyan, Lilit Navasardyan, and Roza Kostandyan.

The song uses humour in its lyrics to poke fun at a 9-to-5 job and embraces breaking free from monotony and following your true passion.

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Where did Armenia come in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest?

PARG. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Despite lots of pre-competition hype, Armenia's entrant PARG finished in 20th place at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with his song Survivor only receiving 72 points.

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The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement: "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said: "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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