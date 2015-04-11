Silent Jay has left Gogglebox
Has he gone off to join One Direction? Should we have a minute's silence? Viewers react to the empty seat on last night's Gogglebox
One Gogglebox sofa has an empty seat... Silent Jay has left the show.
Jay, who usually sits alongside Eve in the Woerdenwebers' house and, well, says nothing, won't return for the rest of the series. "It’s with great regret that Silent Jay is no longer in this series of Gogglebox," a Channel 4 spokesperson told Buzzfeed. "He has been an excellent contributor to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all he has given to the show.”
It follows the news that Jay and Eve had split up, with the original plan having been for the pair to finish filming as friends. But it appears not to have worked out, leaving viewers to ponder the various ways to mark this end of an era* (*sort of).
A moment's silence does seem quite apt
There should be some sort of sofa-themed response, right?
Some pondered what he'll do next
Others got quite arty with their ideas
While others are just waiting and waiting and waiting...