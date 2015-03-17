Gogglebox couple Jay and Eve have split up. Yes, Jay, aka ‘Silent Jay’ who says very little (ie nothing) during a show based entirely on people discussing TV. It’s OK, his facial expressions do the work. Downturned mouth means not impressed. Hair swipe usually embarrassment.

But don’t worry, there won’t be a Jay-shaped dent in the sofa alongside Eve, her mum Viv and her German husband Ralf. Jay’s not going anywhere. It was an “amicable” break up, Channel 4 told us and they’ll continue to film the rest of the series together as friends.