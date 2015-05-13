Given the number of times he uttered the word "showbiz", viewers didn't seem all that upset...

'Simon, here's your best bits!' 'SHOWBIZ!' *credits roll* — Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) May 12, 2015

But while Twitter turned on Simon, "Pie Face" Jack from Plymouth found himself a hot favourite, even earning a few famous fans:

With #VotePie gathering pace on Twitter, everyone was rather chuffed when he won immunity in the Timebomb game that lost Simon his place in the house...

Jack pie face little face when he got immunity ☺️ #BBTimebomb #BBPIEFACE pic.twitter.com/Gg58RIRYqV — Gogglebox Scarlett (@ScarlettMoffatt) May 12, 2015

But Pie Face wasn't the only one to cause a splash. Aaron attempted to catch the eye dressed as a, er, zebra (we think)...

Big Brother 2015: Aaron Frew dresses as a ZEBRA before admitting he nearly 'pooed himself'… http://t.co/6wWheHgtGm pic.twitter.com/cmG1NazkYv — Celebs Street (@CelebsSt) May 12, 2015

Although not everyone was impressed.

And it certainly wasn't lost on Twitter that brash model and student Adjoa was a pastor's daughter...

Next Sunday service gonna be tense for Adjoa dad #bbadjoa — EllaDecemberXO (@EllaDecember) May 12, 2015

Of course, not everyone was enthralled by the night's entertainment:

Maybe I am just a moany old bloke but i am bored already #BBUK #BigBrother #BigBrotherTimebomb This has never happened before ffs. — Mark (@ValPigott) May 12, 2015

But as for the rest of us? Well, we're all fighting a losing battle, aren't we?

I will not get addicted this year. I have learned my lesson. I will not get addicted this year. I have lea--ah, who am I kidding #bigbrother — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) May 12, 2015

