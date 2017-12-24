Mary was on hand to help the volunteers cook a cracking Christmas dinner for the locals, while Mel and Sue oversaw a marvellous makeover, fitting the centre with a new kitchen and office space that would allow it to thrive for years to come.

The 60-minute special was a DIY SOS meets GBB-HO-HO-HO delight that seemed like the perfect pilot for a brand new series but a BBC spokeswoman has told RadioTimes.com that the programme is “just a one off”.

Would you like to see Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Christmas Thank You become a full series, though? (They might have to remove the Christmas bit from the title).

