Firstly, the beach huts. Although contestants had to build their own shelters in the past, the new islanders arrived at a ready-made camp, complete with electricity and tools.

And even though past versions of Shipwrecked were populated by some models and YouTubers, many viewers felt there was a lack of “normal” people on the show, pointing out how contestants constantly appeared in makeup.

It also made many of the show’s original viewers feel VERY old indeed...

Overall, the new Shipwrecked invited some unfavourable comparisons with Love Island.

So, will viewers change their mind about the new show after adjusting to a few new twists? We won’t have to wait long to find out: Shipwrecked is airing every night this week.

Shipwrecked is on 9pm Weekdays, E4