Sherlock and The Hobbit star Martin Freeman on The Graham Norton Show - first look pictures
Bilbo Baggins himself Martin Freeman joins Jamie Oliver and Ben Stiller on the red sofa to talk The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, Sherlock and more
Tonight – yes TONIGHT – Martin Freeman drops in for a chat on The Graham Norton Show.
Freeman is back as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (released in cinemas today), which follows Bilbo's continuing journey as he tries to help the dwarves reclaim their mountain home from the dragon Smaug.
Just a minor task, eh?
Martin is joined on the red sofa by US star Ben Stiller and TV chef Jamie Oliver.
Norton's bound to quiz Freeman on all things Hobbity (probably not a real word) and will hopefully get him talking about Sherlock series three, which returns in the New Year.
You never know, Freeman might just give the game away and tell us how Sherlock survived the fall...
No, that isn't very likely.
Anyway, until we get to all of that, here's few sneak peek pictures...
Ta dah! One Mr Martin Freeman...
Here are the lads learning about green screen acting with Martin. So you just pretend they're there and respond. Like this – everyone smile at the lovely Hobbit.
Look, I'm doing it! (Maybe stick to the day job, eh Jamie?)
Come on Graham, you can say I'm the best at it. It's fine, the others won't mind.
Ha... ha... I wonder if he knows I've punched Sherlock?
The Graham Norton Show is tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1