Just a minor task, eh?

Martin is joined on the red sofa by US star Ben Stiller and TV chef Jamie Oliver.

Norton's bound to quiz Freeman on all things Hobbity (probably not a real word) and will hopefully get him talking about Sherlock series three, which returns in the New Year.

You never know, Freeman might just give the game away and tell us how Sherlock survived the fall...

No, that isn't very likely.

Anyway, until we get to all of that, here's few sneak peek pictures...

Ta dah! One Mr Martin Freeman...

Here are the lads learning about green screen acting with Martin. So you just pretend they're there and respond. Like this – everyone smile at the lovely Hobbit.

Look, I'm doing it! (Maybe stick to the day job, eh Jamie?)

Come on Graham, you can say I'm the best at it. It's fine, the others won't mind.

Ha... ha... I wonder if he knows I've punched Sherlock?

The Graham Norton Show is tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1

