But the act may not be so well known in the UK.

Wondering who Seventeen are, where they get their band name from, and when they'll be performing at Glastonbury 2024? Read on for everything you need to know.



Who are K-pop band Seventeen?

Dino, S.Coups, Vernon, Joshua of K-pop band Seventeen. The Chosunilbo JNS / Getty Images.

Seventeen — comprising members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino — are among the world’s most successful K-pop groups.

The band’s name comes from their 13 members, the three units they are divided into — hip-hop, vocals and performance— and the single team they form when they come together.

Led by producer and songwriter Woozi, the band released their first EP, 17 Carat, in 2015, which sold about 1,600 copies in its first week. Its title track Adore U reached No. 13 on the Billboard US World Chart.

Then, in 2023, Seventeen’s mini-album FML shifted more than 4.55m copies, becoming the most-sold K-pop album in its opening week.

FML was also crowned the best-selling album globally in 2023 by IFPI, with 6.4 million copies sold.

IFPI also declared Seventeen the world’s second-biggest-selling act of 2023, surpassed only by pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Seventeen will perform at Glastonbury Festival 2024 on Friday 28th June.

You'll be able to catch the band in action from 2:45 pm BST to 3:45 pm BST (10:45 pm KST-11:45 pm KST) on the Pyramid Stage.

Glastonbury Festival will take place from 26th until 30th June 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

