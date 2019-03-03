Seann Walsh apologises for Katya kiss scandal on The Jonathan Ross Show: “I will always be sorry”
The Strictly star was joined by Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson and The Voice coaches will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson
Seann Walsh apologised for the Katya kiss scandal on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night, in the presence of Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson and The Voice coaches will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson.
“Obviously I was stupid and I was selfish and I was hurtful to someone that I cared about and someone that I respected, and I still care about and still respect,’ Walsh told Ross. “I will always be sorry about what I did.”
Walsh added: “I think when it all blew up, I don’t think I reacted in the correct manner. I didn’t know what to do, it was huge. It has been some time since then, I have had a lot of time to look at my actions, look at my behaviour and take responsibility as well.”
Larson and Jackson were reportedly unhappy with their involvement in the segment.
The comedian and Katya Jones were at the centre of a media storm during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing after pictures emerged of them sharing a kiss on a night out.