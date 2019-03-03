Walsh added: “I think when it all blew up, I don’t think I reacted in the correct manner. I didn’t know what to do, it was huge. It has been some time since then, I have had a lot of time to look at my actions, look at my behaviour and take responsibility as well.”

Larson and Jackson were reportedly unhappy with their involvement in the segment.

The comedian and Katya Jones were at the centre of a media storm during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing after pictures emerged of them sharing a kiss on a night out.