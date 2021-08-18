Channel 4 to air tribute to Sean Lock tomorrow night

Channel 4 will pay tribute to late comedian Sean Lock tomorrow with an evening of programming, as well as a collection of his finest moments on streaming service All 4.

Fans were devastated to hear that the Sean Lock had died aged 58 after a battle with cancer, with a number of his peers in the entertainment industry sharing heartfelt messages to social media.

The acclaimed comic was closely associated with Channel 4 due to his long-running gig as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, appearing on 18 series of the panel show before jumping over to its popular Countdown spin-off.

Tomorrow (Thursday 19th August), the broadcaster will air Lock’s stand-up special Keep It Light at 10pm, followed by a classic episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown at 11pm.

Meanwhile, streaming service All 4 is assembling a collection of Sean’s best television appearances, with the broadcaster describing him as “a much-loved part of the Channel 4 family”.

In a statement, Channel 4’s Chief Creative Officer Ian Katz described Lock as “one of the most original voices in comedy and one of the loveliest people too”.

He added: “Sean’s bone dry wit helped make 8 Out of 10 Cats one of Channel 4’s best loved shows and we owe him a huge debt of thanks for all the years of laughter and fun.”

Lock’s death was first reported earlier today (Wednesday 18th August) by his talent agency Off The Kerb Productions, which shared a statement to Twitter with the sad news.

It read: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be missed sorely by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children are respected at this difficult time.”

