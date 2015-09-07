Watching the celebrities as they walked down the Strictly stairs I knew exactly how they felt. Fear. Nothing but fear. Even the theme tune makes you feel stressed. At that point in the launch show they don't even know who they are going to spend the rest of the year with, let alone what sort of dancer they will be.

Plus, you start worrying what your partner is really thinking when they get told they've been landed with you as a partner. Believe me, as a non-dancer, this played heavily on my mind.

Listening to the cheers as they approached the floor, my early prediction will be that Peter Andre and Daniel O'Donnell are the most popular. They've still got Craig to win over but with the audience being half of the vote, those two look set to be there for a while.

Anthony is going to be great: quick on his feet, physically fit. I think he's going to have the grace of a ballroom dancer and the energy of a Latin dancer.

I also think Helen George will get to the final. Not only does she look like Elsa from Frozen (a sure way to win over all the young girls watching) she is going to be a pocket rocket. Could this be Aljaz's second win?

So, they have three weeks now until they have to dance to keep their place in the competition. Here's my advice to everyone competing:

Don't eat what the dancers eat. They dance a lot more than you and you will not burn the calories. You'll just burst out of your trousers.

Make friends with Craig Revel Horwood.

Don't sleep on white sheets after a spray tan.

And finally... Enjoy it. Because this time next year, you'll be feeling jealous. Like me.

