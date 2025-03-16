The duos are tasked with individually making tea-time classic scones, before they move on to a chocolatey old-school favourite and a recreation of their career highlight in cake.

But who are Scarlette and Stuart, and why are they taking part? Read on for all you need to know about the celebrity siblings in this year's Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

Who is Scarlette Douglas?

Scarlette Douglas. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Age: 37

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @missscardoug

Scarlette Douglas is a TV presenter, who is best known for being part of the presenter line-up on A Place in the Sun from 2015 to 2022.

She has also appeared on the likes of Jeremy Vine, The One Show and Good Morning Britain. She, alongside her brother Stuart, also hosts Worst House on the Street on Channel 4.

Scarlette has also dipped her toes into the competition show realm, having taken part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Richard Osman's House of Games.

Who is Stuart Douglas?

Stuart Douglas. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Age: 46

Job: Retired footballer

Stuart Douglas is a retired footballer and TV presenter, who has played for the likes of Luton Town, Boston United and Bath City, among others. He is currently the physiotherapist at AFC Bournemouth, a post he has held since October 2020.

Alongside his sister, he hosts the Property Unlocked podcast, and they have a joint Instagram account they share property content on. You can follow them @scarandstu.

What have Scarlette and Stuart Douglas said about taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

Chris and Rosie Ramsey and Scarlette and Stuart Douglas. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

For the siblings, the pair have admitted that neither of them can bake - but they do love a good baked good if presented in front of them, especially a sticky toffee pudding and a banoffee pie for the brother and sister respectively.

"We're very competitive, and I really want to win, more than anything," said Scarlette when asked if she wanted to be named Star Baker.

"When Stuart and I did Love It Or List It for Black to Front on Channel 4, he won that episode, and I feel like I need a comeback. It’s 1-0 at the moment, I need to come back and draw 1-1."

While Stuart added: "Put it this way: There are four of us in this tent. If I come third, and my sister comes fourth, for me that’s a win."

As for why they are taking part, Stuart shared: "We’ve been affected by a lot of really close family and friends who have had cancer. We’ve lost loved ones recently. It seems that, as we get older, it’s becoming a lot more prevalent.

"When you're young, you hear of it, but you don’t really know those affected by it. Now we do. I think it’s really important that we all come together and try to help in whatever way we can."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer starts 7:40pm Sunday 16th March on Channel 4.

