How do you enter Win the Ads on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Entries are OPEN and the application form is available here.

To enter you have to be 18 years old or over and the application will ask contestants to write down a funny story or fact about themselves, so get thinking now about what you might want to include.

After the application window closes, ITV will contact contestants at random and select a final group of 50. Those 50 will all be in the studio on the night – but only random contestant will be selected to actually take part in Win the Ads.

Then it's all about answering the questions correctly live on the night. No pressure...

Watch Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway this Saturday from 7pm on ITV