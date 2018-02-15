A silly video supposedly showing Ant, Dec, Scarlett and Stephen's group chat revealed that the Saturday night entertainment show is back on Saturday 24th February on ITV.

In the chat, Stephen Mulhern claims he wants his own standalone series of In For A Penny - his pop up game show on Saturday Night Takeaway. The Britain's Got More Talent host even says he's bought a jacket in preparation.

Dec tells him to "forget it" and Ant asks if he's kept the receipt. Charming!

Meanwhile they also confirmed the artist performing on episode one will be Kylie Minogue:

...and the first guest announcer will be new Voice UK coach Olly Murs!

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway starts Saturday 24th February on ITV.