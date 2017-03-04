The awkward moment came when Ant and Dec revealed that they would be taking 200 competition winners with them to Florida for the series’ spectacular finale, surprising members of the audience and some viewers at home with tickets.

But when they crossed to the hidden camera in Laura Bothams’ living room, Laura had no idea her reaction was being recorded, clearly mouthing “F*** off” to the delight of fans at home.

Later, Dec apologised for the language saying “I have to apologise if somebody got a bit excited there and said something they didn’t mean to.”

More like this

The perils of using hidden cameras on live TV, guys – frankly, it’s astonishing that nobody’s ever said anything worse.

Advertisement

And & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues on ITV next Saturday