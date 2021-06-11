Channel 4 addresses reports SAS: Who Dares Wins is “struggling” to replace Ant Middleton

Channel 4 has responded to reports that SAS: Who Dares Wins bosses are “struggling” to replace series star and former Special Forces soldier Ant Middleton.

The former series hard-man previously parted ways from Channel 4 but his departure has reportedly cast doubt on the show’s future.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses really wanted this first series without Ant to go with a bang… [but] they’re struggling to replace Ant. They can’t bring in a complete novice. It’s got to be someone who has that star appeal of Ant.

“That’s why picking one [a host] from the American version would have given the series a much needed lift but COVID is hampering all of that too.

“Everyone wants answers but emails are being ignored and it’s frustrating everyone on the show.”

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, Channel 4 revealed the series would be going ahead as planned, and would be “another spectacular but brutal series”.

“We are still in the early stages of planning the next series of SAS: Who Dares Wins, so it is too early to confirm the details,” a spokesperson said. “Lots of options are being considered but it is shaping up to be another spectacular but brutal series. As with all Channel 4 productions, strict COVID guidelines will be followed.”

Applications for season seven are open, and you how can find out more about how to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins with our guide.

