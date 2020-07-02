The series, set to air on US channel Lifetime, will reportedly follow "two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other's lifestyles".

"From living in one another’s homes and visiting each other’s favourite local haunts, to connecting with one another’s closest friends and family – all in the pursuit of romance in their new cities," the publication reported.

"There are plenty of eligible partners out there – what if these hopefuls have just been looking for their match in the wrong place?"

More like this

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Parker, who is best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City series and its two films, isn't thought to appearing on camera on the dating series.

There are currently no details as to whether Swipe Swap will be broadcast in the UK, but if it is, it is likely to land on an ITV channel once it crosses the pond.

It is unclear as to when Swipe Swap be coming to screens, however it is unlikely to be any time soon due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pretty Matches Productions, founded in 2005, has produced HBO comedy Divorce, created by Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan and starring Parker. The series came to an end last year.

News of ITV America picking up a new dating show comes two months after Love Island's 2020 series was officially cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement published in May, Director of Television at ITV Kevin Lygo said the show, which usually films in Mallorca, could not go ahead under the current UK restrictions.

"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority," he said.

However, he added that the hit reality series will "be back stronger than ever" in 2021.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV America for comment.

Advertisement

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.