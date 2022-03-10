The two look set to stay in a modernist beach house, battle it out over a game of boules and take to the water to uncover the history of Helford River.

Sandi Toksvig is continuing her Extraordinary Escapes and this week she's touring Cornwall with Downton Abbey's Sue Johnston.

However, it seems there's no bonding activity quite like meeting an adorable herd of alpaca.

In an exclusive first-look for RadioTimes.com, we see Sandi and Sue getting hands-on with feeding their new furry friends, even if one of them seems more interested in Sandi's jumper than the food.

Take a look at the exclusive clip below.

However, it would appear that feeding isn't all the pair get hands-on with, as it seems that later in the episode Sue helps poo-ver (yes, hoover poo) the alpacas’ field.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sue falls in love with an 18th century fairytale cottage on the Lizard Peninsula, and the pair forage for fresh mussels for a sunset dinner.

The series sees Sandi take some of the UK's most fascinating and funny women to explore the UK's most remote and beautifully designed holiday hideaways.

This second season has already seen Sandi take escapes with Sarah Millican and Sunetra Sarker, while Sara Pascoe, Philippa Perry and Jenny Eclair are all still set to feature.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig season 2 continues on Channel 4 on Thursday 10th March at 9pm. Visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight.