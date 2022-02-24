Sandi Toksvig's Extraordinary Escapes clip channels David Attenborough

Each week, the former Bake Off host is joined by a different celebrity companion and aims to show them some of the exciting lesser known attractions dotted all over the country.

Channel 4 has released a first-look clip from this week's Extraordinary Escapes, which sees presenter Sandi Toksvig take her latest travel buddy Sunetra Sarker out to Norfolk for a taste of adventure.

For Sarker, who will be known to viewers from her acting roles in Casualty and Ackley Bridge, she has lined up an itinerary that involves journeying deep into the Broads National Park, with stops including an ancient chapel and Victorian pump house.

They'll also be taking a boat trip from Blakeney Point to enjoy some seal spotting, as the region has become home to a substantial population of the adorable marine mammals.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"In the mid-'80s, there were only a handful of seals here," explains Toksvig. "Now, over 3,000 pups are born at Blakeney every year."

The sight of them gets Sarker's imagination whirring, as she breaks out into her best impression of legendary broadcaster and nature expert Sir David Attenborough. Check out the exclusive clip below.

"All of a sudden, I feel like I'm David Attenborough," says Sarker, before mimicking the documentarian's distinctive style of narration. "Here they lie, safe in their habitat, knowing that nobody is watching what they're doing."

Toksvig takes her enthusiasm as evidence that she has successfully "outed" the more outdoorsy side of Sarker's personality, allowing her to chalk up another success for her celebrity tourism programme.

Extraordinary Escapes continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday 24th February. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.