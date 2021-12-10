Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig returns for second series on Channel 4

Channel 4 has renewed Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig for both a second series and Christmas special, RadioTimes.com can exclusively announce.

Advertisement

Broadcaster and former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig will return to “explore more of the UK’s wildest, most remote, and beautifully designed holiday digs”, according to Channel 4.

She’ll once again be accompanied by some of the best names from her “little black book of travel pals” – namely actresses Sue Johnston and Sunetra Sarker, comedians Sarah Millican, Sara Pascoe and Jenny Éclair, and psychotherapist Phillipa Perry.

In an statement released to RadioTimes.com, Toksvig said: “Filming the first series of Extraordinary Escapes was the most heavenly experience so I’m delighted I get to spend yet more time in the company of six fabulous females against a backdrop of some of the country’s most beautiful bolt holes.

“I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to slowly wander through and admire the UK’s most tranquil landscapes – all in the name of work.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4, said: “We’re delighted that the irresistible combination of Sandi’s brilliant brain, wonderful warmth and fabulous female travel buddies was such a hit with viewers, and we are thrilled to be continuing the Extraordinary Escapes journey.

“The second series will be packed to the rafters with even more remarkable women, spectacular properties and stunning landscapes as Sandi plays travel guide extraordinaire once more.”

Advertisement

The new series of Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig will air on Channel 4 in early 2022. The Christmas special will air on Tuesday 28th December at 8pm as part of Channel 4’s festive line up. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.