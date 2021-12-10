Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig returns for second series on Channel 4
Channel 4 has renewed the travel series for a Christmas special and second run.
Channel 4 has renewed Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig for both a second series and Christmas special, RadioTimes.com can exclusively announce.
Broadcaster and former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig will return to “explore more of the UK’s wildest, most remote, and beautifully designed holiday digs”, according to Channel 4.
She’ll once again be accompanied by some of the best names from her “little black book of travel pals” – namely actresses Sue Johnston and Sunetra Sarker, comedians Sarah Millican, Sara Pascoe and Jenny Éclair, and psychotherapist Phillipa Perry.
In an statement released to RadioTimes.com, Toksvig said: “Filming the first series of Extraordinary Escapes was the most heavenly experience so I’m delighted I get to spend yet more time in the company of six fabulous females against a backdrop of some of the country’s most beautiful bolt holes.
“I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to slowly wander through and admire the UK’s most tranquil landscapes – all in the name of work.”
Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4, said: “We’re delighted that the irresistible combination of Sandi’s brilliant brain, wonderful warmth and fabulous female travel buddies was such a hit with viewers, and we are thrilled to be continuing the Extraordinary Escapes journey.
“The second series will be packed to the rafters with even more remarkable women, spectacular properties and stunning landscapes as Sandi plays travel guide extraordinaire once more.”
The new series of Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig will air on Channel 4 in early 2022. The Christmas special will air on Tuesday 28th December at 8pm as part of Channel 4's festive line up.