Deeley said of Rubin: "Having started here at This Morning in 2016, Sam brought with him his knowledge and expertise to share the latest from Hollywood with us and he wore his skills so lightly."

Meanwhile, King said that Rubin's family are "obviously completely devastated", adding: "Our thoughts go out to Leslie and the children.

"I can’t even begin to imagine what they are going through and again, it was just that shock. On Thursday, he was there on air being Sam as usual and then Friday morning he was gone. That’s the shock."

King continued: "He was the local boy so anything you wanted to know about Hollywood, he could certainly tell you. Within the business, we would have these chats where he would say to me, 'Ross, they all seem very friendly but let me tell you, they would eat their young!' and it was such a good bit of advice.

"That mischievousness, he would try and get you to do the most outrageous things and try to get you in trouble and then go, 'Not my fault!' But, he had that wealth of experience which is so rare in the business at times... He had an absolute art.

"I still can't [believe it]. I get lost for words at times. He was just a lovely man... This is what seems strange and I was thinking about this on the way into the studio here in New York – Sam would have loved this. I hope, Sammy, you're looking down and seeing how much love there is for you, because it's remarkable."

As well as his work with This Morning, American journalist Rubin also served as the entertainment reporter for KTLA Morning News. He won multiple Emmys throughout his career, and received the Golden Mike Award for best entertainment reporter.

Over the years he interviewed many A-listers, with a number of them paying tribute to him following news of his passing.

These included Ben Stiller, who said in a post on X: "So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin's passing. Consummate pro. I did my first interview with him in something like '93, and countless times over the years.

"He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon. Sending love to his family."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds said: "Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question."